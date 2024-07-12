Bainbridge lacks resources for the unhoused; see who is working to help

Homeless Georgians can qualify for emergency housing assistance through The Georgia Department of Community Affairs or U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development but vouchers are limited.

Bainbridge neighbors are having to travel long distances for access resources.

Watch the story to learn what resources are available to the homeless and what more needs to be done in the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One woman who is helping women transition back into society said it's time to have more conversations about how to help the homeless population here in Bainbridge.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas heard from neighbors who say they just need a little help getting back on their feet.

"You're just kind of at a place in life where there was [like] a glitch,” said Stephanie Sorrelle, the director for Still Waters.

Sorrelle said she uses her position as director for Still Waters to help women and their children with housing.

They do it through a faith based minimum 90 day program.

"Take you from the place of being this desolate low mindset to I'm actually worth something and created me for a reason,” according to Sorrelle.

Sorrelle said she's using her own life experiences to encourage those in need of guidance to transition back into society.

"Many years ago I was in this predicament. I was a single mom and I needed a shelter. A program,” said Sorrelle.

Sorelle added that Still Water's isn't exactly a shelter due to the 90 minimum paired with a list of expectations for those participating in the program.

Right now, there is no drop in shelter option in Bainbridge.

Unhoused neighbors travel long distances to cities like Thomasville for help.

"[We have to] move on to the next county.. Like we've been doing until we can get that help that we need to get on our feet,” said Regina Gamache.

Many people who are transient frequent Shotwell and Scott Streets.

That's where I met Regina Gamache & Daniel Macon.

"Everybody acts like they don't have any resources to help anybody,” said David Macon.

The pair claim they've walked ten states in search of a safe place to settle down.

But with Macon in need of an ID and Gamache's failing health it's been a struggle.

"Jobs.. and housing,” said both Gamache and Macon.

Homeless Georgians can qualify for emergency housing assistance through The Georgia Department of Community Affairs or U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development but vouchers are limited.

The Bainbridge Salvation Army currently works to connect the unhoused to resources.

But, community leaders like Sorrelle said more conversations need to happen to create more resources.

"I would love to see Bainbridge come together with the people that have the heart for it to come together and just sit down and have a big collaboration of, what can we do,” said Sorrelle.

Douglas plans to keep identifying where the resources are for our homeless neighbors.

If you have an organization of initiative you think we should highlight, reach out at AJ.Douglas@wtxl.tv.

