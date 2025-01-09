Bainbridge lab scientist shares thoughts on national med tech. shortage

Medical agencies are reporting a national shortage of medical laboratory technicians.

Job seekers could study to become a lab tech by attending local programs that offer two-year degrees.

Watch the story to learn what's causing the shortage and how the need impacts local hospitals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a hidden gem in this local job market.

"It's because it's a hidden job in the hospital. We're behind the scenes,” medical laboratory scientist Donna Weathersby.

There are programs in neighboring cities that can help job seekers qualify for open positions and fill a growing need in the medical field.

"Since the day I've been in the field… We've been short,” said Weathersby.

Weathersby started her career as a medical laboratory technician back in September of 1977 and she said that's how long she's seen a shortage in the lab.

The now laboratory scientist echoes reports from agencies like the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Scientists.

The ASCLS reports that nearly half of all medical laboratories report difficulty filling medical technician positions.

"The problem with the shortage is that there are fewer schools than they have been [in the past],” according to Weathersby.

Medical lab tech programs are deemed as rare but there are a few programs scattered in neighboring cities like Dothan, Thomasville, Albany, and Tallahassee.

Tallahassee State College created a two-year medical technician program in 2023.

"One of the things we saw with COVID-19 is that a lot of the medical facilities needed more medical laboratory technicians for all of the testing that was taking place. So they called on us to help meet that need,” said Calandra Stringer, the VP of Academic Affairs for Tallahassee State College.

But due to the shortage, the college has put the course on hold as they work to fill their own need.

"The program is open and ready. We have not started enrolling students because I need a faculty member,” said Stringer.:

The Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine has endorsed the Medical Laboratory Personnel Relief Act.

The legislation would use federal funding to support the education and training of MLTs.

Weathersby said MLTs are connecting with patients every day and understand they are making a vital difference in people's healthcare.

"These are the people on the front lines of finding things that make a difference in our community,” said Weathersby.

Memorial Hospital and Manor is currently looking to hire MLT'S.

Lab tech salaries are based on education and experience.

