Bainbridge investors work to restore a hidden piece of black history

An abandoned building located on Water Street led investors down a road to discovery.

The year round visitation the Flint River attracts continues to bring investors to the city.

Watch the story to learn the story behind how this piece of historic was discovered.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Breathing life back into the city's history.

"It was originally the William's Building. It was the first African American hotel in Bainbridge,” said local real estate investor, Chrissy Kay.

Kay owns a few properties in Bainbridge. Including the Willis Park hotel located downtown.

Now she and her partners are working to establish a sister hotel that will be known as The Water Street hotel.

Little did she know how this project held a special part of the city's history.

"From what I was told it was the only place that African Americans could stay when they came to visit their family that were sick,” said Kay.

Back in March I told the story of Joseph H. Griffin the founder of the first black hospital in Bainbridge. Apparently the first black hotel and the hospital are connected.

"That was a black only hospital, then two doors down was the hotel,” according to Roslyn Palmer, president of the Decatur County Historical Society

Palmer showed me how the historical society used detailed maps to uncover that Griffin originally established his hospital on Water Street before relocating to a larger location on Broad Street.

"You know the more you research one article you discover more information that will lead to something else,” said Palmer.

Kay said thanks to the year round visitation the Flint River brings to the city let her and other investment partners know that combining their resources to secure funding was the right decision.

"We know that there is a need for it. We don't have enough rooms,” said Kay.

She told me after learning the story behind the building this isn't just any restoration project.

"It's more than just restoring a property.. It's keeping the name alive. When the name stays alive for the family then it continues,” said Kay.

Construction is scheduled to be completed as early as July.

There's one more mystery left and that's finding out who opened the Williams Hotel. If you know the Decatur County historical society invites you to reach out here.

