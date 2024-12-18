Bainbridge hospital host blood drive amid national shortage

Memorial Hospital and Manor hosted a blood drive to give a special gift to those experiencing unexpected emergencies or medical treatments.

Back in January, the American Red Cross declared a national emergency due to the shortage of blood donations.

A special gift that you won't find under a tree.

"You don't realize how much you're going to need until you're impacted,” said medical laboratory scientist, Donna Weathersby.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was at Memorial Hospital and Manor where a blood drive is working to give a special gift to those experiencing unexpected emergencies or medical treatments.

She's a Bainbridge native who knows her way around a lab.

"I've been earning a paycheck since 1977 in the laboratory,” said Weathersby.

Weathersby has worked as a medical laboratory scientist at the local hospital.

"Those who can donate, please donate. It's an easy way to give to your community,” according to Weathersby.

Despite the fact that every two seconds someone is in need of a blood transfusion in the U.S.

People must be eligible to give depending on the donation type. Donors must be at least 17-years-old, in good health, and weigh at least 110 pounds.

"Only 37% of the population can donate. However, less than ten percent actually donate. So you can see where that would be quite a defecate,” said Weathersby.

Several hospital employees signed up to give.

Director of development Jaimie Sinko said after seeing the need first hand she's always ready to help by donating blood.

"We are a small town. We are a small community and we have to be there for each other,” said Sinko. “ You never know when a friend or neighbor is going to be in need."

Find out if you're eligible to donate blood here.

