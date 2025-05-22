Bainbridge gears up for a safe and festive Memorial Day Weekend

Boater Safety Reminder: Decatur County Fire Department urges boaters to wear life jackets, carry a fire extinguisher, and never operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many in Bainbridge are preparing to honor fallen service members while making memories with loved ones around the grill or on the water. But amid the celebration, local officials are urging the community to prioritize safety.

Known for its rich recreational offerings, the Bainbridge area is expecting an influx of boaters, campers, and families enjoying the extended weekend. To help ensure the holiday remains both festive and safe, Decatur County Fire Department Engineer and Advanced EMT, Tyler Dalton, is sharing essential tips—especially for those hitting the water.

“Make sure everyone has a life jacket, bring a fire extinguisher, and most importantly,” Dalton emphasized, “If you’ve been drinking, do not operate the vessel.”

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol remained the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2023, accounting for 79 deaths—or 17% of total boating-related fatalities.

Dalton also issued a reminder about local regulations regarding fireworks. While popular for celebratory events, they are not permitted during Memorial Day weekend in Decatur County.

“We're in a drought right now,” Dalton noted, “so if you do use fireworks, that can cause an issue—like causing a brush fire to spread rapidly.”

As Bainbridge residents and visitors look forward to a long weekend of sun and celebration, local authorities hope these precautions will keep everyone safe.

Next, WTXL will take a closer look at how local law enforcement plans to ensure public safety during the holiday weekend.

Dalton stresses if an incident happens while boating, dial 911 immediately.

