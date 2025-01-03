Bainbridge expands entertainment scene into the new year

John Noel recently expanded renovations of the 111-year-old building to create the town's first speakeasy, better known as the mailroom.

Smooth Brewing Company is a dream turned reality for brewer and co-owner Drew Kelly.

Watch the story to see what new attraction is open for business and what's on the way.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors say they need more options when it comes to things to do in the Bainbridge neighborhood.

WTXL Neighborhood Reporter AJ Douglas let people know what there is to do after work because new attractions are coming to the area.

Whether people are interested in taking a trip back in time or enjoying crafted spirits at the edge of the warehouse district, people in the area can count on having more things to do in their backyards. A new brewery is in the works and a bar is expanding.

The Old Post Office has added what they call "the mailroom."

"And the basement is an old speakeasy,” said John Noel, owner of the Old Post Office.

It will be one of the only speakeasies in the area which is expected to boost visitation.

"We had a couple from Dothan that I met on the front steps. They said we'd love to come back. There's nothing like this in Dothan,” according to Noel.

The speakeasy will serve as an upscale cigar lounge and bar.

How did the man behind the project think to bring this unique idea to life?

"There's a lot of people that want a very good bourbon or a very fine drink or a nice wine or be able to smoke their cigar without their wife jumping them,” said Noel.

Now to look at what's to come.

"After a few years of brewing, everyone gets the idea to go professional,” said Drew Kelly, co-owner of Smooth Brewing.

Drew Kelly is one of the multiple co-owners of Smooth Brewing Company.

Right now, the building sits on Broad Street under construction.

Kelly is a Bainbridge native who has spent the past five years brewing. Now he said he's ready to add to his ever-growing hometown.

"Bringing something new to downtown. Downtown is growing,” said Kelly.

Neighbors can look out for the Smooth Brewing Company to open its doors this summer.