Bainbridge drivers can expect delays due to multiple road closures

Roads closed due to routine track maintenance.

Neighbors say road closures have added roughly 15 minutes to their commute.

Bainbridge residents may have a bit of delay due to road closures around the city.

As of now a number of major roads are shut down for routine track maintenance.

These repairs take several days to complete.

Maintenance like this is done to keep tracks in safe working condition throughout the year.

The partial road closures include: MLK Jr Drive, 5th Street N. Sims Street, Albany Road, GA 97 and Independent Streets will be closed.

These are the road closures we are currently aware of. If anything changes we will post an update.

If there are no delays roads are expected to fully reopen by Thursday morning.

