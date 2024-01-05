Bainbridge Decatur County recreation authority's new building opens doors to more programs

BDCR opens new building in a effort to serve seniors and children living with disabilities.

A local mom aprt of the organization says her daughter inspired her to develop activities for special needs children.

Watch the story to get a first look at the new location.

It's an effort to serve local seniors and children with disabilities.

"She needs specific plans for her skill development,” said community development director, Bainbridge-Decatur County Authority, Ana Baty.

A new building for the Bainbridge-Decatur County Recreation Authority is the key to fill a need.

"Everybody is excited for what's to come,” said Baty.

Baty works as the community development director for the Bainbridge-Decatur County Development Authority, but she took some time out her day to talk to me as a, "mom of a special needs child."

Baty tells me that her now four-year-old daughter, Virginia, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2 and would later be diagnosed with ADHD.

Baty said she didn't realize it then, but the challenges she overcame by supporting her own child inspired her to help other special needs children in the community.

"We designed those programs to be individual based instead of general skills based,” said Baty.

She's talking about how the rec center plans to offer more programs like low-impact fitness for seniors and an introduction to gym for children living with disabilities.

Recreation authority director, Joel Holmes, says now that construction for the new building is complete the recreation authority can serve members in a new way.

"The program it's going to offer from our youth all the way up through our adults and senior citizens along with our special needs population,” according to Joel Holmes, director for the Bainbridge-Decatur County Recreation Authority.

Leaders from the rec center want to hear from local seniors by hosting a community round table in the upcoming months simply to learn what activities and programs they'd like to see.

