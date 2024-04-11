Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society getting set for new home; see what's next

Organization leaders are counting down as the humane society aims to move to it's new location next month.

An organization led by local neighbors dedicated to saving animals has a moving date right around the corner. I'm your neighborhood reporter AJ Douglas in Bainbridge. I'm Learning what this move means for vulnerable animals in our community.

"It takes patience to work with these animals that have been abused,” said Andy Wood, a volunteer for Bainbridge-Decatur county Humane Society.

Wood said he's been a proud volunteer for the Bainbridge Decatur County Humane society for the past 15 years.

"I like helping these dogs and cats.. Stuff like that,” said Wood.

Wood said at times, neighborhood animals that have been abused are taken in by the humane society for care.

His advice?

"Give them space when they don't want to be like— see he just walked away. So that's trust to give them their space so they can trust you to come back [to you],” said Wood.

Recently the Humane Society reached out to the public to help a mother and her pups in need.

"We have the mom and pups here now,” said Ashley White, the director for Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society. “We always try to get those out to rescue or a foster home as a priority over the others because with newborns their immune systems are just more fragile.”

Gilly was a stray taken in back in February.

Now she and her six pups are expected to isolate but a shortage of space has them surrounded by other dogs.

White says the shelter houses –

“Any where from 80 to 100 animals,” said White.

But, change is on the horizon as the advocacy agency is expected to move to it's new location in May.

The new location aims to remedy a number of growing pains.

"It has things in place that make it a little bit less loud. It makes it so it won't be as smelly. We have a HVAC system and drainage that are specifically designed for animal shelters,” said White.

As for Wood…

He said the new location is the perfect fit.

"We'll [have ] more room for more animals [to be in] a safe place. O they can be adopted out so i'm happy.” said Wood.

If you think you can care for one of Gilly's pups or any of the animals housed with the humane society use the information on your screen to talk to White.

