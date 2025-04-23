Bainbridge considers new rules for Build-to-Rent Communities: What Investors Should Know

Bainbridge is proposing new regulations for build-to-rent communities, requiring on-site management and 5% of the property dedicated to recreational facilities.

The rules would only apply to larger developments—specifically, residential single-family subdivisions with 80 or more units.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Single-family and townhome builders, as well as real estate investors, may want to take note—big changes could be coming to Bainbridge.

During a recent city council meeting, the City of Bainbridge introduced a proposed ordinance that would regulate build-to-rent communities. This move signals a significant shift in how housing developments could be managed and built moving forward.

A Year of Growth

Over the past year, I've tracked the steady growth in Bainbridge, especially within the housing sector. Now, city leaders are responding to that growth by considering new rules designed to create more structured, livable rental communities.

The Proposal: Key Takeaways

The ordinance outlines several requirements for build-to-rent communities:



On-site Management: These communities must be overseen by a single management company with on-site presence from Monday through Saturday.

Recreational Spaces: At least 5% of the property must be dedicated to recreational facilities, such as a pool, clubhouse, or community garden.

Voices from the Industry

Rollins Miller, a respected local broker with decades of experience, initially opposed the proposal. His concern? That the ordinance might make smaller build-to-rent projects financially unavailable.

However, after discussing the issue with City Manager O'Neal, Miller came away with a new perspective.

"I feel like everybody got what they wanted on this," said Miller." My worry was that a developer would want to come to town and build two or ten or twenty [units]. And they would be subject to these regulations that would not make it financially feasible to do the project."

The revised ordinance clarifies that these rules would only apply to residential single-family subdivisions with 80 or more dwellings, easing concerns for smaller developers.

What’s Next?

As the proposal moves through further city review, investors, and developers are watching closely. If passed, these regulations could set the tone for how Bainbridge manages rental housing development in the years to come.

The city council plans to hear the amended proposal during a public hearing at the next city council meeting on May 20th.

The proposed ordinance is below.

