Bainbridge community shows first responders support through small acts of kindness

Americans across the country are remembering thousands who lost their lives twenty- three years ago during the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania.

Business owners and local organizations are honoring first responders in small ways that make them feel appreciated in a major way.

Watch the story to see how members of the community are stepping up for those who make them feel safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors here in the Bainbridge neighborhood are using little gestures to show their appreciation to neighborhood first responders.

"They've done it because they care. They've done it because we matter to them and that matters to us,” said Jaimie Earp, assistant fire chief for Decatur County Fire Department.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked to one firefighter who explained how small acts of kindness are making first responders here feel appreciated.

"We appreciate the people that reach out to let us know that we're in their hearts and prayers,” according to Earp.

Earp said days like September 11 can be -

"It's pretty solemn. It's a pretty heavy day. We think back to the men and women that died,” said Earp.

But, it's not just a day to remember.

People like Recovery Room owner, Brianna Smith chose to show their appreciation by -

"We're offering 50% off to all first responders for their unwavering dedication to our safety,” said Smith.

Smith explained why she's stepping up for neighborhood first responders.

"For their selfless acts and their bravery to our safety here is very important,” said Smith.

Earp said from donations from Woodmen of the World, an insurance society, to

"We appreciate the lunches and we appreciate the discounts,” said Earp.

Organizations like Woodman of the World also offered lunch to county firefighters.