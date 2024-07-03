Watch Now
Bainbridge community prepares for 4th of July celebration

The annual tradition set to bring in people near and far.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jul 03, 2024
  • Its a annual tradition that bring people from all walks of life together.
  • Watch to story to find out what to expect this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a 4th of July celebration to remember!

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge at the Earle May Boat where it kicks off Thursday.

Live music, vendors and we can't forget the main attraction.. Fireworks.

It's a long standing tradition that never fails to bring our community together.

There will also be kids activities and country stars Maddie and Tae will be hitting the stage in short there will be something for the entire family.

Now we are expecting to get a fair share of visitors to this 4th of July celebration so it is recommended to get here early to find the perfect spot.

The celebration officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday.

