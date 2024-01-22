Bainbridge community builds ramp for local teacher unable to walk due to rare diagnosis

After losing the ability to walk a local science teacher quickly realized getting in and out of his home felt impossible.

His rare diagnosis means he doesn't produce enough red blood cells, causing a B-12 deficiency.

Watch the story to see how all kinds of neighbors came together to make sure a local teacher's needs were met.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine losing the ability to walk in a matter of two months . Tragically that's the reality for a beloved Bainbridge teacher.

"I really miss my students,” said JaMichael Perry, an 8th-grade science teacher at Bainbridge Middle School.

Hearing how neighbors answered a local teacher's call for help during a time of uncertainty.

"I was diagnosed with pernicious anemia," said Perry.

"My mom has been with me ever since October and she actually took off time from work,” according to Perry.

Back in December Perry's condition worsened causing him to need a wheelchair.

He quickly realized something as simple as getting in and out of his home felt impossible.

" I just started out on Facebook [asking] for a ramp so I can get in and out of the house,” said Perry.

Perry's work family and showed assistant principal Trish Taunton the Facebook post.

"Our church stepped in and said we'd love to do this,” said Taunton. “I then sent out a message to the staff here at Bainbridge Middle School and if anybody wanted to help or contribute in any way.. Whether it be financially or to actually go out there and help with the building process."

From there members from South West Baptist Church and local teachers rolled their sleeves and lent a hand to help build this ramp.

"So many people from the school. From the community stepped in.. There were a lot of people. A was a team effort to put this together,” said Taunton.

That team mentality stretched to the local hardware store Stones where all the materials to build the ramp were donated.

This donation allowed the $426 teachers raised to initially buy supplies to go directly to Mr. Perry.

I asked him if he knew the amount of the donation coming his way.

"No mam.. I did not. It's very heartwarming to see how many people are outpouring into my life during this journey,” said Perry.

Perry said his diagnosis is not a life sentence as he plans to start rehab to learn how to walk again.

Perry tells me he is faithful that he will rejoin his student in the fall.

