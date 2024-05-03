Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBainbridge

Actions

Bainbridge City Manager resigns; ABC 27 is working to find out why

Roy Oliver will assume the role of Acting City Manager
Thursday, city workers received notification that after 21 years, Chris Hobby has decided to resign from his position as city manager.
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 13:58:59-04

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Changes are in the works for Bainbridge City Government. I'm AJ Douglas, your neighborhood reporter in Bainbridge where a long time city manager has decided to resign.

Thursday, city workers received notification that after 21 years, Chris Hobby has decided to resign from his position as city manager. Friday the City of Bainbridge went to Facebook to confirm the resignation.

The city released a statement that reads in part quote,

"The City respects his decision and expresses deep gratitude for his unwavering dedication and the considerable contributions he has made throughout his tenure."

I asked the city why Hobby resigned. They told me to reach out to him directly, so I stopped by his home. I was told he would not like to comment at this time.

Roy Oliver is currently assuming the role as acting city manager. Hobby's already left the city building but resignation won't be official until May 6.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood