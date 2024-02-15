Bainbridge campgrounds uses recreation to support local veterans

The U.S Department of Veteran Affairs says 10 out of 100 veterans will be diagnosed with PTSD.

Watch the story to find out how vets are using recreation to cope with lasting challenges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine serving your country then becoming homeless after leaving the military.

"I didn't lose everything.. It just gradually disappeared,” said former marine, Brett Matthews.

I'm finding out how these campgrounds aim to help veterans find peace.

Matthews served as a Marine for four years.

"My wife passed away from cancer,” said Matthews.

That was 6 years ago.

Since then, life got even harder.

“I was homeless, nothing was happening,” according to Matthews.

The south Florida native found his way north where he met another homeless vet, Craig Fenner.

Fenner saw an ad online for a campground that offers a safe space for the men and women who have served our country.

He's talking about when the co-owner of At Ease Campground and Marina invited him to call the campgrounds home.

At the time, Fenner told me he was living in his car and abusing alcohol to deal with his post traumatic stress disorder.

"When I had my trauma my commander took me directly to the bar,” said Fenner.

Fenner is not alone.

The U.S Department of Veteran Affairs says 10 out of 100 veterans will be diagnosed with PTSD.

Research shows deployment increases the risk of PTSD.

"The whole time that you're in the military you have a tasking purpose,” said Donald Fabien, co-owner of At Ease Campground and Marina. “Everybody understands what that is then you get out and you don't have one and people flounder."

Donald and Patty Fabien are the newest owners of the camp site.

In less than two years, the couple has revamped the site with renovated cabins., duplexes, added shower and restroom areas.

They said everyone is welcome but want to make sure the park offers veterans a way to find peace after war."In the military you have a community and a family. That's what we're trying to provide here,” said Patty Fabien, co-owner of At Ease Campground and Marina.

Fenner and Matthews tell me they are working on putting the pieces of their lives back together each day while continuing to call these campgrounds home.

The next veterans meet and greet dinner will be at the campgrounds restaurant March 7.