Bainbridge breast cancer survivors building a sense of community

In light of breast cancer awareness month Memorial Hospital and Manor celebrated survivors by bringing them together.

The Department of Public Health partners with the hospital to help qualifying women pay for mammograms and other related treatments.

Watch the story to hear what one survivor wants others diagnosed with breast cancer to know.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Memorial Hospital and Manor connected breast cancer survivors in hopes of helping them build a sense of community.

"They're not alone… They're not alone,” said Kimberly Byrd, a mammography specialist for Memorial Hopsital and Manor.

Medical professionals said people are coming to Bainbridge from neighboring counties for specialized treatment in search of a cure to a life threatening disease.

Bryd, has stood beside women diagnosed with breast cancer for the past 20 years while working as a mammographer at Memorial Hospital and Manor.

"I come from a family of breats cancer.. So this does mean a lot,” said Byrd.

Byrd said women with a history of breast cancer in their family and women 40 and up should get mammograms.

Stressing the fact that early detection is vital.

"It makes you feel good when you find breast cancer on patients - not that I want to find it. But, I certainly don't want to miss it,” said Byrd.

The hospital aquired specialized equipment like a 3D mammogram machine while employing a radiologist, Charles Brown who is trained in breast imaging back in 2020.

Both add-on's have drawn people from neighboring counties to Bainbridge for treatment.

"We do have a state of the srt mammography machine, and ultra sound as well as a MRI machine,” said Brown.

Wednesday the hospital hosted a celebration for survivors by bringing them together.

Pretty in all shades of pink women shared their stories.

"Learning to talk about breast cancer” according to breast cancer survivor, Theresa Hall. “What they been going through. How we can support them. How we can help them through their journey.”

Hall runs a support group for other survivors.

She wants others to know -

"That breast cancer does not mean a death sentence anymore,” said Hall. Interested in joining a breast cancer survivor group in South Georgia? Contact Hall : tbhall53@gmail.com

Woman can also reach out to the department of public health to find out how to get help paying for mammograms of other related treatment.