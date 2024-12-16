Bainbridge assisted living center to expand senior care facility

Census data shows that more than 18% of people living in Bainbridge are over the age of 65 years old.

Magnolia Place plans to expand both its Cairo and Bainbridge locations to accommodate the growing need for senior housing.

Watch the story to hear from seniors who depend on this type of housing and to learn more about the plans for the expansions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I lost my husband. Our house is 25 miles down in Seminole County from the lake, and at 95 I can't live there by myself,” said 95-year-old Gloria Coppinger.

It's an all too familiar story older neighbors are sharing when they realize they can no longer live alone.

"For many years I volunteered with just about [anything] that came along,” said Coppinger.

Coppinger said after her husband's death she knew living alone in a rural area simply wasn't an option.

She currently lives at Magnolia Place once known as Riverside Place.

"Residents come here to live that are no longer safe living at home. They need the oversight of a 24-hour caregiver. Even possibly a nurse,” according to Brande Stickland RN/CDP, the Vice president, Magnolia Place.

Owners invested $400,000 in renovations.

Strickland said the facility offers living support and memory care services, making them the only memory care center in the county.

"I noticed that 25% of my population was coming from the west, which is this county and Seminole County, especially in memory care,” said to Stickland.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that a person turning 65 today has a 70% chance of requiring long-term care services at some point in their golden years.

Jay Mcdaniel founded Magnolia Place Cairo in the late 1990s and purchased a Bainbridge location back in January.

"The silver wave that people talk about demographically has really not but is on the way,” said McDaniel. “In the next 10 to 14 years, it's forecasted to need twice the number of assisted living beds and services."

U.S Census data reports that over 18% of people living in Bainbridge are over the age of 65 and that number is expected to grow.

Mcdaniel said the facility plans to add an additional 27 units bringing them to 50 units total after renovations are complete.

Residents like Coppinger said she's thankful she found a safe home in the community she's known for decades.

"It's more like home so that's why I chose it,” said Coppinger.

The founder says expansions are already underway at the Cairo location.

Bainbridge expansions will begin Fall 2025.

