Bainbridge area leaders discuss potential property tax changes; how you can give your input

The proposed increase would be a .34% increase.

Right now county and city leaders plan to address the public about the possibility of an increase.

Watch the story to see why neighbors say this change could hurt their wallets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Property owners say proposed increases to property taxes will stretch their budgets too thin.

"Where are [we] going to get the money to pay them,” said property owner, Belinda Howard.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas spoke to one property owner after the school board sent a message of relief to property owners.

"We don't have any intention at this time to have a millage rate increase,” said Dr. Boyd English the superintendent for Decatur County school board.

Dr. English wants to make it clear that the school board has not made any increases to property taxes in the past decade.. And there's no plans of changing that for the time being…

"We want to be good stewards of taxpayer money in Decatur County,” according to English.

But property owners are not celebrating this news quite yet because the city of Bainbridge is a separate entity and there's no guarantee that the city will make the same judgment.

People like Belinda Howard say she can't fathom how she'll be capable of paying any higher taxes on her property.

"I live on a fixed income and when taxes go up that's a stain,” said Howard.

The city of Bainbridge notified neighbors of upcoming public meetings to discuss a proposed property tax increase and it was quickly met with concerns.

The increase would be a .34% increase.

"If you don't pay them… They take your property,” said Howard.

Forty percent of the property value times the millage rate estimates property tax cost.

So if your home is worth $147,849 then you are paying an estimated $1,769.52 in property taxes right now..

Howard said she plans to attend all upcoming public meetings hosted by both the school board and city.

"I plan on it.. Lord's will I'll be there,” said Howard.

Despite the school board's decision not to increase taxes there will still be town more state mandated meetings August 14 and 15 at noon per state mandates.

City council will meet on August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

