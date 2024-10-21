Anovion still plans to build in Bainbridge but the project delayed to 2026

$800 million Anovion project delayed until 2026.

Construction for the project expected to begin some time in 2025.

Watch the story to learn why there's a delay.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Growth is on the horizon in Bainbridge.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked about what's coming, what's leaving, and the $800 million dollar project on standby.

The small city known for its banks by the river is growing, which is why many are celebrating after learning that Publix, Aldi, and WaWa have agreed to build here.

"Of course you're going to need more jobs for the people. The volume of the people who have come to this town in the last five years has doubled,” said Randle Pippins.

Pippins said his family made the move from Florida to South Georgia because -

"My mom,” said Pippins.

After 62 years in Bainbridge Pippins said the new industry will serve the community by offering more jobs locally.

But, he wants leaders to ensure that new companies will align with the existing culture.

"If it's family-oriented and beneficial to the people of Decatur County then I say yes let it come on and let it grow,” according to Pippins.

Those in the Bainbridge community have taken to social media calling for an update when it comes to technology company Anovion building here.

Initially, the company was expected to begin construction in 2024 but Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick Donnelly, explained there will be a delay due to legislation related to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County executive director Rick McCaskill released a statement.

"Anovion will begin construction in the first half of next year. As in most other cases, these projects develop slower than we would like.”

The expectation was that there would be a tax credit awarded to companies that reframe from using Chinese synthetic graphite that would have taken effect in 2025.

Pippins says he supports new industries filling the needs of the community.

"We need jobs. We need employment. We need people that's willing to work and able to work,” said Pippins.

Donnelly said Anovion plans to operate a small-scale version of the original plan in 2026.

The full-scale projected project is expected to be up and running in 2027.

