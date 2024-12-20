Anovion shares update with Bainbridge city council

Anovion is projected to bring hundreds of jobs to Bainbridge.

A spokesperson for the company said the company plans to develop in phases.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas checked in with a local investor to hear their thoughts about present and future growth in the city.

"Other companies see the beauty in the city. They see the untapped resources,” said local investor Elise Boyd.

Boyd is one of many who decided to invest in Bainbridge in 2024.

The small city is home to a few Georgia first after introducing companies like Wawa and Rural Kind to the area.

Boyd said there's one company that stood out when it came down to investing in the area.

"What sealed the deal for, me is I went to the Anovion reception,” said Boyd.

Anovion previously announced that a Decatur County facility would produce 40,000 metric tonnes per annum of synthetic graphite material for lithium-ion batteries.

The $800 million project caught the eyes of many mainly because of the promise to bring hundreds of jobs to the rural community.

"That's a concept we developed so that we can build our first commercial line in Bainbridge,” said a spokesperson for Anovion.

Recently during a city council meeting a representative for the company explained the project will be developed in three phases.

Construction is to begin in mid-2025.

Phase one employing roughly 40 employees set for 2026.

Phase two mid-level production employing up to 250 employees in early 2027.

"Knowing that that growth was coming was very appealing to me,” according to Boyd. “I've been disappointed that it's been put off a little bit. But, I am looking forward to seeing that growth."

Why the delay?

I previously contacted the chief commercial officer, Patrick Donnelly, who explained that there would be a delay due to legislation related to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Awaiting tax credits paired with existing legislation has impacted the delay.

"The hope is that we'll be at full production by January 1, 2028,” said the spokesperson with Anovion.

Questions about upcoming jobs at Anovion? Visit the company website here.

