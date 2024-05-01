ANOVION set to begin construction in Bainbridge this summer; what this means for jobs

Companies like ANOVION Technologies are one of the multiple developments on the way that could fill a need for jobs.

The company made the announcement in May of last year--investing $800 million to build the factory with production expected to start in 2025.

Watch the stories to learn why those searching for jobs are excited for ANOVION to move to the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors want to know what's next for a company that previously announced it would bring hundreds of jobs to the city. We now know construction is set to begin this summer.

AJ Douglas from WTXL talked to one of the almost 400 job seekers in the city.

"Honestly I've been considering moving for the past two and a half.. three years.. Due to work,” said Ronay Mclendon.

Mclendon is a mother of four.

Mclendon told me how her value of hard work pushed her to elevate into manager positions; however she's still found herself searching for more fulfilling work.

"I've done fast food.. Managed dollar stores.. I've managed other stores. But, I'm looking for something where I can move up,” said Mclendon.

BLS Data labs reported that as of March 393 Bainbridge residents are searching for work.

Companies like ANOVION Technologies are one of the multiple developments on the way that could fill that need.

Basically, the company would work to secure the domestic battery supply chain by producing synthetic graphite, a critical material in lithium-ion batteries here in the U.S.

"There's good people here in Bainbridge. I mean it's a good town, it's a good community,” said Mclendon.

According to ANOVION the company list; proximity to existing planned low and carbon free energy sources, short supply chains, access to existing rail infrastructure and workforce are prime reasons for locating to the city.

Mclendon has a few questions for ANOVION

"Where do we apply.. When can we start applying?” said Mclendon.

The job hiring process has not started just yet but neighbors should be on the lookout for job fairs closer towards the end of construction.

