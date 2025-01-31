Annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Fest expected to boost economy

The 5th annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival returns to Willis Park on Saturday, Februaury 1st.

Small business owners expect the increase in visitation to boost the local economy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an event that brings art, food and jazz to the community.

"The fifth annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival downtown. Right here on the square," said Tyler Thomas a manager at The American.

WTXL reporter reporter AJ Douglas in Bainbridge talking about an event that supports small business owners year after year.

"The jazz fest truly brings so many people to our city from so far away that you can't even imagine,” said the manager of 229 Gifts on the square, Renee Fisher.

Fisher is a manager at a local gift shop and clothing store called 229 Gifts on the Square.

She said that the festival has been known to bring thousands of people from the tri-state area. The spark in visitation has a reputation for boosting the local economy.

"We get new customers from Jazz Fest. We have customers who are now loyal to us because they discovered us during Jazz Fest. So, it really does help us,” according to Fisher.

Two men are behind the cultural event hosted in partnership with Fire House Art Gallery.

The festival was founded by the owner of the brewery Southern Philosophy, Gallager Dempsey, and the manager of the American restaurant, Tyler Thomas.

While Dempsey was working to open his business in 2019 he realized no one was enjoying what Bainbridge had to offer.

"I thought wow we've got this great weather and this beautiful downtown. We need to do something here,” said Dempsey.

"We've just kind of linked together and decided to roll with it. And it's been a big hit,” Thomas.

The growth happening in Bainbridge is becoming more and more clear as diverse industries move to the area.

Fisher said she feels emotional at times thinking about all the newcomers adding to the vibrant downtown area.

"This is my hometown and I've been away for a long time, but it makes me so proud to see what is happening in Bainbridge and what has happened. Because of the visionaries and our leadership,” said Fisher.

The Jazz Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free but there is a cost for VIP tickets, which include food and drinks.

