ABAC-Bainbridge promotes night courses to working students

U.S Census data reported that less than 20% of people in Bainbridge have completed higher education degrees.

Students will meet once a week during the evening while completing assignments online.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

A program offering flexibility for working students going after high paying jobs has arrived at the ABAC-Bainbridge campus once again.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas heard from a student who tells me programs like this will keep him close to home even after earning a degree.

"I would try to do it online but it would make it a lot harder for me to get my degree,” said ABAC college junior, Asher Childs.

Leaders like business lecturer Tatyana Pashnyak at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College - Bainbridge campus say after teaching for decades she has realized that students are in need of more flexibility.

"It's very difficult to balance the personal obligations, school obligations, and work obligations especially in this economy,” said Pashnyak.

Hybrid courses available include business, biology, speech, mathematics, physiology and autonomy.

"It's very convenient for me as a full time worker in Cairo. I'm able to come over after I get off and be able to complete my classes that way,” said Childs.

Bainbridge - Decatur County chamber of commerce says while most high demand jobs are listed as manufacturing and industry other job fields that require a degree like medical and engineering sciences are on the rise.

Pashnyak said the demographic of students at the Bainbridge campus has evolved to non-traditional full-time working students.

"My motto has always been to meet students where they are [while] helping them pursue their dreams,” according to Pashnyak.

Childs said he has no plans of leaving home.

The business student says he wants to use his degree to work in his hometown after graduation.

"Well I'm an only child. This is where my family is and I just want to be close to home,” said Childs.

Night courses have already started on campus.

Night nursing courses will begin in the spring.