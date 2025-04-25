A WEEK AFTER TRAGEDY: FSU Students and an officer support fallen heroes across state lines

FSU students and an officer traveled to Bainbridge, GA, just one week after a campus shooting, to support families of fallen officers at the Pledge to Police Fallen Heroes Golf Classic.

The event raised funds for officers killed or injured in the line of duty, with FSU Police and student volunteers emphasizing the importance of giving back and healing as a community.

Watch the story to learn what plans organizers have for the future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just one week after a devastating campus shooting, members of the Florida State University (FSU) community are already turning pain into purpose. This weekend, they traveled to Bainbridge, Georgia, to support law enforcement families at the Pledge to Police Fallen Heroes Golf Classic.

FSU Police Officer Steve Miller says the opportunity to serve others so soon after tragedy struck home feels like a blessing.

“After what we had happened, it was just a blessing that this came about,” said Miller. The tournament, hosted by Pledge to Police, is more than just a day on the green. It raises critical funds for families of officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty—something that resonates deeply with those in law enforcement.

“As a member of law enforcement, I know what it's like having to see family members lose loved ones and go through struggles,” Miller shared.

FSU student Katherine Weiss also made the trip, volunteering her time to help the cause. For her, it’s personal.

“Being able to give back to them is really an honor because they put themselves on the line every day,” said Weiss. Weiss reflected on the April 17th shooting on FSU’s campus, recounting how she could hear gunfire from nearby, even though she was off-campus at the time. She emphasized the strength of the Seminole community as it begins the healing process.

“We're all moving forward together. FSU is strong. We're stronger together.” The event drew 16 teams from across the tri-state area, with organizers hoping this is just the beginning of a larger movement. Gaston Corson, a Bainbridge Public Safety investigator and the founder of Pledge to Police, has ambitious goals for the future.

“The goal is to become national. The goal for this tournament is for us to get big enough for us to have a major tournament in every state,” Corson said.

To learn more about Pledge to Police and their mission, visit here.

