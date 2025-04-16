A Thousand Plates of Hope: One man’s journey from addiction to service in Cairo

Chris Maples, founded Feeding for Christ in 2021 as a way to give back to the Cairo community through hot meal giveaways, inspired by his faith and recovery journey.

With support from local churches and organizations, Maples is organizing a giveaway of 1,000 meals at Eastside Baptist Church, thanks to a private donor who felt called to help.

The event highlights strong community partnerships. Watch the story to find out how you can help this community giveback be a success.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the heart of Grady County story of redemption is nourishing not just the soul, but the stomachs of a community in need.

Chris Maples, founder of Feeding for Christ, is preparing to serve 1,000 hot meals this Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church — a mission that started from a place of pain and personal transformation.

“I was going to do 600 plates,” Maples said, “but the person [donor] said he wants to do 1000. He said it was put on his heart, so we’re doing 1000.” Maples started Feeding for Christ in 2021 after a long, difficult battle with drug addiction.

“I was on meth and crack and every other drug in the book for 30 years,” he shared. His turning point came through faith. During the pandemic, when churches closed their doors, Maples feared for his recovery. But instead of relapsing, he found a new purpose: feeding the hungry.

With support from private donors and local churches, Maples began distributing meals to anyone who needed them.

“When Chris does something, he shares it and people just jump in,” said Pastor Annette Higdon of Fresh Start Global Outreach Ministry. “Everybody is proud of Chris and where he’s come from. ”That spirit of unity is what fuels the success of these community meals. Organizations like the T & S Foundation, Grady County Family Connections, Fresh Start Global Outreach, and Eastside Baptist Church have joined forces to support the cause.

“It’s just so many community partners,” Higdon said. This Saturday’s event at Eastside Baptist Church is expected to be one of the largest to date. And for Senior Pastor Matt Vickers, opening the church doors was an easy decision.

“What time do you want it? What day do you want it? What do we need to do?,” he recalled asking. Maples says the support he receives is what keeps him going.

“I have a whole community here that helps me. I can't do any of this without the community.”

If you’d like to be part of this mission—either by donating desserts or volunteering—organizers invite you to reach out using the information provided below.

Eastside Baptist Church (229) 377-4154.

