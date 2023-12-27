A look back on the city's growth: More companies to invest in Bainbridge in 2024

Downtown business owners talk about how the city's growth made a positive impact on their businesses.

It's estimated, 700 incoming jobs is expected to grow the city and impact surrounding visitors.

Watch the story to learn what projects have come to Bainbridge in 2023 and what's to come in 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Looking back at how new developments have sparked growth around the city.

Learning how these new investments are filling a need for local businesses..

" I kind of fell in love with it. I think it's the sweetest small town filled with the best people,” said store manager for River & Bridge Clothing Company, Lane Mccormick.

She tells me she and her parents migrated to the city five years ago. Now the Panama City native says she can't imagine being anywhere else.

River & Bridge Clothing Company has been open for the past two years.

New projects like the revitalization of the old library and the Warehouse at Calhoun are sparking visitation.

"Over the last five to ten years there's been a huge drastic change. We have the nightlife,” according to Amanda Glover, Downtown Development Authority Director. “We've got downtown living.. We have a great business mix with restaurants and retail."

The announcement of large scale projects like Anovion and a primate husbandry will bring an estimated 700 jobs to Bainbridge in 2024.

"We depend a lot on out of towners at the moment just because of the size of Bainbridge but 700 jobs means more people bringing their families here,” said Mccormick. “Growing their families here. Hopefully that will mean more business for everyone "

Mccormick said she hopes natives and newcomers shop local to support more growth within the heart of the city.

"Continue building here.. Helping Ansley, [store owner] build this business for something that fills a need for people here,” said Mccormick.

More housing and commercial spaces are expected in 2024 along with another pub.

