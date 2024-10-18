A free women's wellness center is coming to Bainbridge, and looking to hire

A free women's wellness center is expected to come to Bainbridge January 2025.

Two organizations are hiring medical professionals at this time.

Watch the story to learn why these services are expected to bridge gaps in health care for rural communities in the surrounding area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new resource for pregnant women in rural South Georgia is coming to Bainbridge.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas met a group of women who plan to fill a growing need in a unique way.

"I decided to try it out and I love it,” said certified doula Tiffany Austin.

Austin is talked about when she decided to go from CNA to certified doula back in 2011.

Austin shared how she realized the special care a doula provided during her own pregnancy.

"I enjoyed the support I got from her and the education,” said Austin.

Austin explained why she decided to offer her services in Bainbridge.

“Bainbridge is unique because a lot of the surrounding counties are shutting down their labor and delivery. So Bainbridge is seeing an influx,” according to Austin.

Right now Memorial Hospital and Manor is a hub for prenatal care services.

Austin has joined the Women's Center of Bainbridge.

A two-part wellness center made up of "I See My Baby" and First Option Care.

"We help [women] understand that you are not alone. We support women with infertility, depression and a lack of faith,” said Alicia Hurt the executive director for "I See My Baby"

On the other side of the women's center people like First Option Care executive director Meghan Ridenour will offer access to pregnancy tests, parenting classes, and baby items.

"We don't want them to just have a baby. We want to make sure they are well equipped parents, said Ridenour.

The non-profit is a Christian based organization that helps mothers with unexpected pregnancies by offering alternatives like adoption.

But those that do not choose life will not be turned away.

"We want to make sure she knows all of her options,” said Ridenour. “That doesn't mean she's going to choose life for her baby. But that's our goal. We even offer abortion recovery.”

Wellness center leaders plan to open January 2025.

If interested in donating to either agency or applying for open positions apply hereor here.

