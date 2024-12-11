A Bainbridge dance ensemble is supporting dancers' health as they rebuild their sense of community

After searching for a dance ensemble after relocating to Bainbridge Leslie Earnest decided to create her own with the YMCA.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was at the Y in Bainbridge where week after week older neighbors are joining together for a tap dance class that some say has changed them from the inside out.

"I was really ill for a very long time,” said LJ Stuckey.

"About two years ago I had to have open heart surgery,” said Donna Justus.

Two different women with the same motive to use dance as a way to strengthen their health.

"I'm a stroke survivor so coordination and mental clarity are things that I fight for,” according to Stuckey.

U.S Census data reports that almost 20 percent of people living in Bainbridge are over the age of 60 years old.

Studies show dance can improve cognitive and cardiovascular health.

"Thirty years ago I used to tap. [But] with all the medical problems and everything you just figure you're not going to do it anymore. I gave my tap shoes away,” said Justus.

So she thought.

Justus decided to join the dance ensemble after her doctor told her it was time to get back into motion.

Now she's advocating for others to meet her on the dance floor.

"If you don't try you're not going to get anywhere. The more you sit in the chair the less you can do,” Justus.

Leslie Earnest used her background in step dancing to start the dance ensemble in January.

Despite the health benefits, people like LJ Stuckey say she's gained a community.

"The side benefit is now I have a whole group of friends,” said Stuckey.

Earnest said she's working to add a chair tap class for older neighbors with less mobility.

Stuckey said after a year of tap dancing her doctor says-

"I look wonderful. I'm obviously fit. And that I look remarkable for all that I have been through,” according to Stuckey.

Neighbors of all ages are welcome to join this weekly dance class where instructors tell me older neighbors are meeting new friends and gaining more mobility.

Reach out to the YMCA Bainbridge for more details on how to become a Flint River tapper.