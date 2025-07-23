Push of moisture from system jumping into Gulf giving us deja vu

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is deja vu for Gulf and Atlantic states with an area of disorganized storms jumping from the Atlantic coastline to the Gulf coastline midweek.

Tropical development chances are low-end (only 10% as of Wednesday's 2 AM update), but it will still impact our neighborhoods.

The good news is that the impacts will be the same as last week- rain.

Chances of heavy downpours at times are possible across the the Big Bend and some of South Georgia.

Heavy showers are more likely for the Big Bend coastlines, but some heavy downpours cannot be ruled out of the tri-state area, too.

Lots of moisture is moving into our atmosphere, so we can expect showers to be able to pull a lot of that moisture out if rain develops for your neighborhood.

This will NOT be a washout, but heavy rain at times may have you slowing down on roadways.

Rain chances exit by late-weekend, and we get the HEAT again!

Highs late-weekend will be in the upper 90s with triple digits possible early next week.

