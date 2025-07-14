Heat index values climb to the triple digits Monday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are keeping it HOT in the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday.

Highs climb to the upper 90s, but some neighborhoods could be feeling more like the triple digits.

Heat Advisories are in effect from 11 AM- 8 PM for most of our area Monday from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Make sure you limit time outdoors doing lots of exertion activities.

Storms are still possible Monday afternoon. Not everyone gets rain, but some storms near our eastern neighborhoods could have some stronger storms at times.

An area of disorganized storms forms off the eastern coast of Florida Monday, bringing heavy spots of rain to the Atlantic coastline.

That low pressure system and area of disorganization moves across the peninsula and into the Gulf by midweek.

The area of low pressure still has low formation chances issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Whether this system becomes tropical or not, we could see some heavy dots of storms across our neighborhoods midweek through late week at times.

Most of the heavy rain stays in Central and Southern Florida down the peninsula.

Some coastal choppy conditions are possible along the Big Bend coastline.

The system (again whether tropical or not) will be low impact. Most models have the low moving toward Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines by the weekend.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online with the latest.

