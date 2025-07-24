Storms fire up earlier in afternoon Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While not a washout, expect afternoon storms to produce some heavy rain at times.

Clouds will build on the horizon of our neighborhoods Thursday afternoon.

Shower and storm activity will be dotted across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Heavier showers at times are possible in the Big Bend.

An area of low pressure continues to spin in the Gulf, moving west slowly through the end of the week.

While tropical development chances remain low, we could still see storm activity from the southeasterly wind pushing in behind the low.

We return to a summer pattern with afternoon storms Friday and Saturday with rain chances going down to a spotty chance by Sunday.

As rain chances decrease, heat increases.

We will see upper 90s and low triple digits by late-weekend and early next week thanks to ridge building in above our neighborhoods! PHEW!

