Heat continues to fill in with only a few neighborhoods getting rain relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for our neighborhoods Tuesday.

This is NOT your typical summer heat.

Yes, it is hot in our neighborhoods in the summer. It is the southeast after all.

BUT what is different about these temperatures is that if you are outside for an extended time without hydrating or taking breaks to cool off, you can get overheated very quickly.

This could lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Faster than your normal 'hot' summer day in the south.

The only relief from the heat Tuesday comes with some afternoon storms that will dot across the radar in South Georgia and the Big Bend through afternoon and evening hours.

Not all of us get rain though, so you may be fighting out the heat inside with the A/C running overtime.

'Cooler' temperatures are back in the forecast this weekend.

We return to normal temperatures in the low 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

This is also when scattered rain and storm chances move back in.

More of us have a chance of seeing rain Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

