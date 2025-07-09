Smack dab in the middle of a hot, stormy, summer pattern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are right in the middle of a summer pattern here in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Hot, stormy afternoons cover most of our neighborhoods at one time or another during the next few days.

If you don't get the rain one day, you have a chance the next.

We all will feel the heat crank up as highs get into the mid-90s by Friday and Saturday.

Make sure you are keeping hydrated and heading indoors if you hear thunder!

Have a great second half of the week.

