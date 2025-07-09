Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Smack dab in the middle of a hot, stormy, summer pattern

Summer pattern in full swing here in South Georgia and the Big Bend
Summer pattern in full swing here in South Georgia and the Big Bend
Highs and storm chances climb this week
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are right in the middle of a summer pattern here in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Hot, stormy afternoons cover most of our neighborhoods at one time or another during the next few days.

If you don't get the rain one day, you have a chance the next.

We all will feel the heat crank up as highs get into the mid-90s by Friday and Saturday.

Make sure you are keeping hydrated and heading indoors if you hear thunder!

Have a great second half of the week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood