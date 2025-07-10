Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Heavy rain possible out of some afternoon storms Thursday

Rain chances high Thursday with climbing temperatures through weekend
ABC 27
Rain chances high Thursday with climbing temperatures through weekend
Rain chances high Thursday with climbing temperatures through weekend
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are almost done with the week, but storm chances increase again Thursday.

With lots of moisture for our atmosphere to pull from, storms could produce downpours at times.

Watch out for brief times of extra water on roadways and reduced visibility.

Rain chances lower for the weekend, but that is just in time for our temperatures to warm!

Lower areas of cloud cover or cooling storms means we can see highs jump to the mid-90s by the weekend.

We could even climb up to the upper 90s by Monday!

Make sure you have ways to keep out of the storms Thursday, but have plenty of ways to keep cool for the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood