Rain chances drop, temperatures rise for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure builds into the Southeast, and our temperatures will rise this weekend.

Drier air around means less rain chances, but that also means less opportunities for a cool off!

Rain chances are not completely out for your weekend plans, but they will be a lot more spotty than the last few days.

A couple rumbles of thunder may send you indoors, but storms will not last long.

Highs climb to the mid-90s Friday and into the upper-90s by the weekend!

Have ways to keep cool out there!

