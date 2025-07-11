Rain chances drop, temperatures rise for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure builds into the Southeast, and our temperatures will rise this weekend.
Drier air around means less rain chances, but that also means less opportunities for a cool off!
Rain chances are not completely out for your weekend plans, but they will be a lot more spotty than the last few days.
A couple rumbles of thunder may send you indoors, but storms will not last long.
Highs climb to the mid-90s Friday and into the upper-90s by the weekend!
Have ways to keep cool out there!
