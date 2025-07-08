Storm chances increase throughout week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances climb through the end of the week.

While scattered storms are still expected Tuesday afternoon, rain chances cover more neighborhoods by Thursday.

We have a lot of moisture in our atmosphere. Storms could produce heavy rain at times.

This could mean extra water on roadways for your drive home from work- even in early week afternoons and evenings.

Highs this week stay in the low 90s, but in between or just before storms, it could feel more like a sauna in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Stay cool and dry out there this week!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.