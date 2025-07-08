Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Storm chances increase throughout week

Scattered afternoon storms become more widespread by week's end
ABC 27
Scattered afternoon storms become more widespread by week's end
Scattered afternoon storms become more widespread by week's end
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances climb through the end of the week.

While scattered storms are still expected Tuesday afternoon, rain chances cover more neighborhoods by Thursday.

We have a lot of moisture in our atmosphere. Storms could produce heavy rain at times.

This could mean extra water on roadways for your drive home from work- even in early week afternoons and evenings.

Highs this week stay in the low 90s, but in between or just before storms, it could feel more like a sauna in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Stay cool and dry out there this week!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood