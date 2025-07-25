Heat indices jump into the triple digits Friday with actual highs in the triple digits next week!

A few storms will be around Friday afternoon, but it is the heat that's making headlines!

Highs Friday will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the low triple digits.

Rain chances tank this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the southeast.

Rain chances drop but heat rises quickly!!

We will feel like the triple digits Friday and Saturday, but ACTUAL highs Sunday through Wednesday will top out in the low 100s!

PHEW!

Make sure you have plenty of ways to keep cool, because heat is dangerous!

Heat indices next week could be as high as the 110s, so expect some heat related advisories and warnings next week for our neighborhoods.

