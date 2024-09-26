Watch Now
UPDATES: Hurricane Helene approaches Big Bend, expected to strengthen to Category 3 at landfall

NOAA/NHC
Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico.<br/><br/>
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Hurricane Helene moves through the Gulf and toward the Big Bend, we're keeping your family updated with the latest forecast models, safety information, and emergency response updates all in one place.

Thursday, 1:00 p.m.

Hurricane Helene is making its way up the Gulf and is expected to make landfall Thursday evening as a Category 3 storm. Watch the video player below for the latest forecast from meteorologist Riley Winch:

Hurricane Helene heads toward Big Bend: Thursday 12 p.m. update

