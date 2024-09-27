Track power outages in your neighborhood: outage map links for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Power outages began to hit parts of the Big Bend before Hurricane Helene made landfall, and more are expected.
You can track power outages using the maps on this resource list:
Power Outage Maps
The American Red Cross recommends taking these actions during an extended power outage:
- Monitor alerts— this includes weather reports and safety notifications from local governments.
- Contact your support network. Let your family, friends and neighbors know you're okay and see how they're doing.
- Unplug unneeded appliances and electronics to prevent an overload.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning— only use a generator outside and away from windows, and never use outdoor stoves indoors.