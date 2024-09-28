Family grapples with Helene's destruction at Steinhatchee cabin

A Steinhatchee family had their cabin pulled off it's foundation by historic storm surge.

Destruction is widespread across Steinhatchee.

Historic storm surge left devastation behind in our Steinhatchee neighborhood.

That's why Todd and Kerri Bowen said they expected destruction at their cabin by the Steinhatchee River.

Rubble and debris is what NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Henry Rothenberg and I saw as we traveled to their property for the first time since the storm.

Destruction was what was found at the end of the journey.

Their cabin was lifted off it's foundation.

The flood lines visible on the outside of the home.

NWS data shows the storm surge reached nine feet in Steinhatchee.

Lines in another structure on their property show water came up even further than that on their property.

It's a place Kerri said they made lots of family memories over the years.

The Bowens are grateful it's a vacation spot and their permanent home in Jena made it through the surge.

They recognize that others were not as lucky.

They said the community's resillience is what is getting them through.

"All the way up the coast from horseshoe beach to Cedar Key, these are strong, resillient people who love this place," Todd said.