First To Know Weather - Rain And Thunder Wakes Us Up

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Showers and thunder will start off our day today, and they will likely last until midday. Once gone, we will be left with a steady breeze from the northwest. When all is said and done, we will likely have around 0.25 to 0.75 inches on average across the area.

Temperatures will be warm to start today, in the low 60s. The moisture will hold those temperatures for now, and the highs will only reach the low 70s this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy until tonight, when we will clear up for a very sunny day tomorrow. The cold air behind this system will bring temperatures down into the upper to mid 30s tonight.

While tomorrow will be sunny and calm, it will not last long. Another rain event with a similar pattern could push through by the end of this week. Stick with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.