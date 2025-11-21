First To Know Weather - The Drought Deepens

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It has been 12 days since we have seen any rain, and 26 days since we received more than 0.10". As a result, the drought has expanded. There is now a small area of Level 5 exceptional drought from south Georgia down to I-10, from Thomasville to Tallahassee. With only a few showers possible this weekend, and possibly from Wednesday into Thursday, this November will likely be among the top ten driest Novembers on record.

Moisture has returned recently, however. We are in another morning of patchy dense fog, so expect significantly lower visibility during your morning drive. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s. The fog should clear by 10 a.m., leading to mostly sunny morning skies and partly cloudy afternoon skies. Temperatures will reach the low 80s once again this afternoon.

We will continue to be above average for the rest of this week. A cold front midway through next week could bring temperatures closer to average, along with the possibility of scattered showers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.