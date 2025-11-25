First To Know Weather - Storms Tonight Bring A Cool Down

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another morning of patchy fog, but it will not be as widespread as it was yesterday. Temperatures to start today will be in the low 60s to the mid 50s.

Today will be very similar to yesterday: mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, warm all day long, and a chance for spotty showers. High temperatures will once again be in the low 80s.

The bigger story is tonight and early tomorrow morning when a cold front approaches. Storms are possible, and some of them could become strong or severe. The strongest storms will start around 4 a.m., and the entire system will push out around 12 p.m. The main threats will be strong wind and frequent lightning. Heavy rain is possible, but each cell will likely move quickly; therefore, the flooding risk is low for now.

This frontal passage will lead to a sunny, cool, and fall like Thanksgiving.

