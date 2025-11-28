First To Know Weather - The Drought Grows

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — For this morning, it is cold out there, but luckily the wind is not as strong as yesterday. That being said, the wind chill can still make it feel cooler in some areas. It is feeling more like winter than fall, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Our afternoons are fortunately above freezing, but still chilly in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be sunny through much of the day, with clouds building into the late afternoon.

The extreme and exceptional drought (levels 4 and 5) has spread even further through our area. With only two days left in November, which will also likely be dry, we would finish the month with only around 0.10 inches of rain in total. This would make November the driest month of our fall. October had 0.94 inches, and September had 0.54 inches.

We are seeing some much needed substantial rain in our future. A new system could bring potentially an inch or more to parts of our area Monday into Tuesday. There is still a lot that can change with this, so stay with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.