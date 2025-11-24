First To Know Weather - Thanksgiving Cold Front Will Shake Things Up

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — There is patchy areas of dense fog again this morning, which should lift by 10am. The moisture, and therefore the humidity, is still very high. Expect warmer and foggy mornings for now. We will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will remain above average in both our lows and our highs for the next few days. We will be around the low 80s, much like all of last week. Changes are on the way, however.

By the middle of the week, a cold front will bring storms. As of now, this is expected on Wednesday around 9 a.m., but conditions can change. There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, which means an isolated severe storm is possible. Stay with us for any updates. After the front passes, cooler and drier air will move in for Thanksgiving.

