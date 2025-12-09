First To Know Weather - The Sun Is Back

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The sun is back after a cloudy, rainy, and chilly weekend. It was a rain event we needed with around 2" total from Thursday to Monday. That will hopefully eat up some of the drought.

This week is very different from this weekend. Instead of clouds and rain, we are back to sunny and dry. The temperatures, however, will still be chilly. We will be staying below average for most of this week, and the mornings can get close to freezing. Some areas could get below freezing, especially in south Georgia. For today we start off in the low 40s and upper 30s, getting into the upper to mid 50s by the afternoon.

We will warm up into the weekend, possibly getting above average for a few days. Instead of rainy and gloomy it will be warmer, sunnier, and while a stray shower can come through, it will mostly be dry all weekend long.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.