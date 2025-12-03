First To Know Weather - Cooler And Average This Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We have a break from the rain today, but not from the clouds. Low-level stratus clouds are lingering this morning, but they are likely to clear up more by the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper to mid 40s, with some 50s along the coastline this morning. By the afternoon, we will only warm into the mid 50s to low 60s.

The break from the rain is short lived. Although today has no chance of rain, the chance does increase over the next few days. A similar setup to what we had yesterday will once again make its way over us by this weekend. Saturday will likely have the peak rainfall, and that could last overnight into Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans this Saturday afternoon, have an indoor backup plan ready.

Skies open up again by Tuesday, and temperatures throughout the week will be below average or close to average. Grab those jackets for the morning!

