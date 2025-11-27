First To Know Weather - Your Thanksgiving Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Happy Thanksgiving, and what a pleasant Thanksgiving it will be!

A mild start to the day is expected today. Clouds are lingering overhead, which are keeping us warmer. As the Earth cools itself by emitting infrared radiation, that radiation can become trapped by the clouds overhead and then be radiated back down to the surface. This is likely why we are warmer than expected this morning in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, while areas to our north are already in the 40s.

A steady breeze, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, through the day will be the only hazard. We are cooler, drier, and more fall-like today. Humidity will remain low for now thanks to the front from yesterday, which will allow us to stay well below average for our afternoon temperatures. Highs today will remain in the lower 60s.

You may want those coats for the next few days. With clear skies, and much lower moisture, we may get close to freezing for the next few mornings.

