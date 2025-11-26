First To Know Weather - Thanksgiving Cool Down

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Rain is pushing through this morning, mainly along the coastline. The system itself will weaken as it moves through our area, ending completely by 9 A.M. Temperatures to start will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. Fog remains patchy and, in some areas, dense again this morning. This will be focused mostly along I-75.

Clouds will gradually clear through the afternoon, leading to a partly cloudy sunset. A stray shower may pop up during the day, but it is unlikely to be anything substantial. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

Thanksgiving morning will be cooler, beginning a below-average temperature trend. Temperatures will start in the low 40s, but skies will be clear by sunrise. A steady NNW breeze at 6–12 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph, is likely through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

