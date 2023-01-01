Riley Winch

Riley comes to the ABC 27 Weather Team after a year of Weather Producing behind the scenes at ABC Network News in New York City. He worked on the programs Good Morning America and World News Tonight. He is no stranger to Tallahassee as he earned his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University!

Born and raised in New Jersey, Riley grew up with warm summers down the Jersey Shore yet cold winters with Nor'Easters and snow. Riley was captivated by hurricanes and tropical meteorology from a young age watching the 2008 Hurricane Season unfold on his TV.

Soon after, he was impacted by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 where he was able to experience the aftermath firsthand. This allowed him to experience the sheer impact and power of Mother Nature, and how challenging storm recovery can be.

When not at work, Riley loves to keep up with NFL Football and cheer on the New York Jets. He enjoys nature walks and trips to the beach.

Riley is excited to return to the Big Bend and cover the weather that impacts the region!